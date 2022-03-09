Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,674 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.01% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 308,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 308,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

ADES opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.