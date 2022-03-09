Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

