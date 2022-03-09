Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,451 shares of company stock worth $1,928,768 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHI opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

