Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.50% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $14,068,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,261,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 436.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 791,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

LPTX stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

