Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 147,209 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 147,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Fluidigm worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fluidigm by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluidigm by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 199,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

