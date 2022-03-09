Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 22,417 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.95% of inTEST worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of inTEST by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.