Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 2,489 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lindsay worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.40. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.55.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

