Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 272,931 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.96% of GlycoMimetics worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. FMR LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 253.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,477 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

