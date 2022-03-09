Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMOS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

IMOS stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

