Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 28,801 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.30% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.08 million, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

