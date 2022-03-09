Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,297 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.87% of Elevate Credit worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $91.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.18. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

