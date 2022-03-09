Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 966.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,162 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.83% of Ardelyx worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 628,680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

Ardelyx Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.