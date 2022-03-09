Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of Conn’s worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $551.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CONN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

