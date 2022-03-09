Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 14,093 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.53% of Immunic worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 93.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunic by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

