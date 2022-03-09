Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 31,237 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.45% of InfuSystem worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 7.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 12.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $220.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,808 shares of company stock worth $660,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

INFU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

