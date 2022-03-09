Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 31,639 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.49% of Monroe Capital worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MRCC stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

