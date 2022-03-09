Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 39,775 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

