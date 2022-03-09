Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 56,879 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 92.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

