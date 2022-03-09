Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.12 Million Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

