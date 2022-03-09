Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 241,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 201.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CBD opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBD shares. StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

