Tycoon (TYC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $103,340.00

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Tycoon has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Tycoon has a market cap of $2.34 million and $103,340.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

