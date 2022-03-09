Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 13.3% Higher

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

