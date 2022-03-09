Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 13.3% Higher

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17.
In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.