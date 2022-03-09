UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

