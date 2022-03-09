UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,262 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Organon & Co. worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,320,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

