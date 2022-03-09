UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 18,852 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of GDS worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $94.64.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

