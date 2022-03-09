UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,892 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of EPR Properties worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

