UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Veritex worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 48,249.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Veritex by 104,966.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $23,871,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 344,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 186.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.