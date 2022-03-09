UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.17 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of CareDx worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $101,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 49.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at $233,000.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,629. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

CDNA opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

