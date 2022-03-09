UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.36 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

