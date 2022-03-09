UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 130,872 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

