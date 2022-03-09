UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Alcoa worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Alcoa stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last three months.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

