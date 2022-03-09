UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Targa Resources worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,917,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

