UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Watsco worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $284.41 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.94 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

