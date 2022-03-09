UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,249 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.24% of First Bancorp worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Bancorp by 84,611.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.