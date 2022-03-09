UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,021 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Service Co. International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after acquiring an additional 262,854 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

