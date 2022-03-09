UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,020 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of AtriCure worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 661,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $665,334. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

