UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Tenable worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 25.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,298,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Tenable by 15.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236,396 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 651,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

