UBS Group AG Acquires 1,089,135 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 259.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,135 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of RLX Technology worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RLX Technology by 380.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62,932 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 329.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its position in RLX Technology by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 222,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in RLX Technology by 631.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of RLX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

