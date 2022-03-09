UBS Group AG Acquires 11,461 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,935,000 after acquiring an additional 389,393 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,175,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,834,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 90,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,010,000.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

