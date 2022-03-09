UBS Group AG Acquires 262,739 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Two Harbors Investment worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 69,983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

TWO opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

