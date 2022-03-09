UBS Group AG Acquires 4,449 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of UniFirst worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 15.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 38.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $168.18 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

