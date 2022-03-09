UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.79% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

