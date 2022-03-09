UBS Group AG Buys 10,330 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.23% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.87. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $123.43 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

