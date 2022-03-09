UBS Group AG Buys 242,439 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Stem worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $318,800. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

NYSE:STEM opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.74. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.