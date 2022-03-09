UBS Group AG Buys 7,455 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.43% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 220,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTB opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

