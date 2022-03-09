UBS Group AG Buys 78,756 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JHG opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

