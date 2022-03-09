UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.