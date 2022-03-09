UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.59% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

