UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.75% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30.

