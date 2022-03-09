UBS Group AG Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.81% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 902,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282,376 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07.

